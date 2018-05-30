LSU's journey to Omaha begins Wednesday with a trip to Oregon

LSU leaves for the Corvallis Regional in Oregon Wednesday afternoon in hopes for another trip to the College World Series.

The Tigers join Oregon State, San Diego State, and Northwestern State in the regional.

The Beavers (44-10-1) are the No. 1 seed, the Tigers (37-25) are the No. 2 seed, the Aztecs (39-19) are the No. 3 seed, and the Demons (37-22) are the No. 4 seed.

LSU beat Oregon State twice (6-1, 3-1) last year in the College World Series after losing the first matchup 13-1 on their way to the National Championship against Florida.

Friday's schedule:

LSU and San Diego State is slated to get underway at 3 p.m., followed by Oregon State and Northwestern State at 9:30 p.m.

Both games are scheduled to air on ESPNU.

