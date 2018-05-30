Lane closures on Mississippi River Bridge scheduled for first weekend of June

Portions of I-10 on the Mississippi River Bridge will be closed during the first weekend of June, according to DOTD.

Road work will begin on June 1 to fix the Mississippi River Bridge eastbound approach near the Port Allen exit in West Baton Rouge Parish. Crews will fix the failing approach to the bridge on the west bank.

This is the second weekend for the repairs. Before Memorial Day Weekend, crews repaired the inside lane. Crews will repair the outside lane this weekend.

The eastbound lane closure will affect the outside lane and is scheduled from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 1 to noon on Sunday, June 3.

The LA 1 on-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 1 to noon on Saturday, June 2.

Additionally, a 12-foot restriction has been placed for vehicles traveling across the Mississippi River Bridge during this closure.

Motorists are advised to prepare for delays during the repairs and to take alternate routes during this closure.

All repair activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions by going to www.511la.org or by dialing 511 on the telephone.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.