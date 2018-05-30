Taytulla birth control pills recalled, could result in 'unintended pregnancy'

The Nipah virus can lead to inflammation of the brain, resulting sometimes in a coma, and is fatal in 40-75 percent of cases.More >>
The Nipah virus can lead to inflammation of the brain, resulting sometimes in a coma, and is fatal in 40-75 percent of cases.More >>
President Donald Trump's go-to fast food meals could be getting swapped out for healthier options.More >>
President Donald Trump's go-to fast food meals could be getting swapped out for healthier options.More >>
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.More >>
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it's approved the first standalone prosthetic iris in the United States.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it's approved the first standalone prosthetic iris in the United States.More >>