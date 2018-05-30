Taytulla birth control pills recalled, could result in 'unintended pregnancy'

The four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the 28-day physicians sample pack. They’re at the beginning of the cycle instead of the end. (Source: Allergan)

(RNN) – Check your birth control, it might be under recall.

Allergan on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall of one lot of its Taytulla softgel capsules.

The four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the 28-day physicians sample pack. They’re at the beginning of the cycle instead of the end.

“As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules, that are taken out of sequence, may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the company said.

“The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order.”

The sample packs under recall are from lot 5620706. They have an expiration date of May 2019.

Allergan said patients should contact they doctors if they have any concerns, or they can call the company at: 1-800-678-1605.

