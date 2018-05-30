What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

Police have now identified the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on May 20.More >>
Family and friends gathered for a balloon release for Sammy Lee Thursday night.More >>
In case of an emergency, you depend on 911 to not only connect you with the resources you need, but also to provide guidance on what to do. If the emergency involves a cardiac event, seconds can make the difference between life and death.More >>
Come June 1, you'll no longer be allowed to light up inside Baton Rouge area bars and casinos.More >>
As if weather didn't impact the LSU baseball team enough already last week in Hoover, Alabama at the SEC tournament, after stopping in Colorado Springs on their flight from Baton Rouge to refuel, the Tigers were delayed because of lightning.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.More >>
