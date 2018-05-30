AG's office arrests woman accused of kicking disabled patient

A woman is facing battery charges after allegedly kicking a disabled patient multiple times.

Attorney General Jeff Landry reported Flora Williams, 53, of Baton Rouge, is accused of committing battery against her Medicaid patient.

"It is always disturbing to hear of Medicaid recipients allegedly being harmed by employees whose job is to care for them," said General Landry. "As my office and I continue to fight Medicaid welfare fraud, we encourage the public to report abuse and neglect in residential care facilities."

Williams is charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Records show Williams was arrested in 2014 for allegedly fraudulently receiving disaster benefits after Hurricane Issac.

