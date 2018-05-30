Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge in Philadelphia has denied Meek Mill's request for the removal of another judge from the rapper's case.

President Judge Leon Tucker told Mill in a Wednesday hearing that he doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter. He says only the state Supreme Court can decide that.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered Mill's release from prison last month where he was serving a two- to four-year sentence on a probation violation related to a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

Mill's lawyers want Judge Genece Brinkley removed from his case. They allege she's been waging a vendetta against the rapper, including sending him to prison for the probation violations.

She has strongly defended her impartiality.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

___

This story has been corrected to show the judge didn't address retrial, only removal of other judge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

