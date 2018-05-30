Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentucky - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An explosion damaged a UPS freight hub Wednesday morning in Kentucky's second-largest city, sending multiple people to the hospital in what fire officials described as an accidental blast.

Lexington Battalion Chief Jason Wells said a truck and trailer with an acetylene tank exploded in the building, news outlets reported. The cause of the explosion was not yet known, but the blast wasn't suspicious.

"Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion," the fire department tweeted.

The building on Blue Sky Parkway sustained significant damage, which was visible in the back of the building. The facility had been evacuated and everyone was accounted for, fire officials said.

Eight people received medical attention following the blast, Wells said. Two people taken to the hospital suffered from burns and possible concussions, and six others in the vicinity of the explosion were taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution, Wells said. Fire officials initially said about a dozen people received medical attention.

Lexington fire department spokeswoman Jessica Bowman said the building's structural stability was being checked as part of an effort to determine what happened and how.

Businesses near the site reported a loud explosion shortly before 8 a.m. EDT. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and restricted access to the area.

The blast was felt inside other buildings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-05-30 12:09:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:36:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>

  • Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

    Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:05:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:36:45 GMT
    Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.More >>
    Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.More >>

  • Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:15:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:36:43 GMT
    (NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.More >>
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly