3-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish claims life of TX driver, 2 others injured

An out-of-state driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Iberville Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the dead driver as Gerardo Hernandez, 32, of Brownsville, TX. Investigators said the two other drivers suffered moderate injuries.

Troopers reported the wreck happened on LA 405 at LA 933 in White Castle around 6 p.m.

Sgt. Jared Sandifer with LSP said the investigation up to this point shows Hernandez was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA 405 when he rear-ended a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Esther Green, 63, of White Castle.

He added Green had slowed to make a turn off LA 405. He noted it is not yet known why Hernandez slammed into Green.

According to Sandifer, the impact of the crash sent the Ford across the center line into the southbound lanes and into the path of a 2008 Nissan Titan driven by Jacob Tatman, 54, of Prairieville. Sandifer said the Ford then collided head-on with the Nissan.

Officials said Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office. They added Green and Tatman were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

According to investigators, all of the drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Sandifer stated impairment is not suspected as a factor in this wreck. Yet, it is standard procedure for investigators to take blood samples from all drivers involved in a deadly crash on Louisiana highways. Those samples were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

