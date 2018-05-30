Congressman Garret Graves hosts events in West Baton Rouge, Livingston parishes

Information provided by Congressman Garret Graves

BATON ROUGE, LA - Members of the media are invited to attend as U.S. Representative Garret Graves addresses the West Baton Rouge Chamber and Livingston Parish Chamber next week. Congressman Graves will give an update on recently passed legislation as well as a flood recovery update.

WHAT: Congressman Graves to address West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber

WHEN: Wednesday, March 30, 2018 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Addis Community Center, 7520 Highway 1 S, Addis, LA

WHAT: Congressman Graves to address Livingston Parish Chamber

WHEN: Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Dr, Denham Springs, LA