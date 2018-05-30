Trade tensions, oil price seen as threat to global growth - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trade tensions, oil price seen as threat to global growth

PARIS (AP) - An international economic watchdog says threatened new trade barriers and rising oil prices could hurt long-awaited global economic growth.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday that "the threat of trade restrictions has begun to adversely affect confidence" and tariffs "would negatively influence investment and jobs."

The Paris-based agency did not specifically name U.S. President Donald Trump, but its forecast comes as his administration threatens tariffs or other limits on foreign steel and cars. Other countries have threatened retaliatory trade barriers.

The OECD also said persistently high oil prices could push up inflation and push down household incomes.

After a first-quarter slowdown, the OECD slightly revised down its forecast for world economic growth this year to 3.8 percent, with 3.9 percent expected next year.

  Romney defends attacks from opponent in Utah debate

    U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney defended himself at a debate Tuesday from attacks on his status as recent Utah transplant who has previously criticized President Donald Trump.
  The Latest: Parson: Greitens resignation will heal state

    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.
  Hawaii lava crosses key highway, destroys utility poles

    Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.
