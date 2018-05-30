Indonesia, India upgrade ties with 15 agreements - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Indonesia, India upgrade ties with 15 agreements

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia and India have agreed to upgrade their relations by signing more than a dozen agreements on a broad range of areas including defense, maritime affairs, trade and investment.

After meeting Wednesday with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo says they agreed to make the two economies open and hope a comprehensive economic partnership can be completed this year.

The 15 agreements include cooperation in defense, exploration and use of outer space, science and technology, capacity building of public officials, dialogue and interaction between governments and think tanks as well as in health and railways.

A joint statement issued after the meeting says the two leaders held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

