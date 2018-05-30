US, Europe trade chiefs meet ahead of tariffs deadline

PARIS (AP) - Top European officials are holding last-ditch talks with the U.S. commerce and trade chiefs just two days before the Trump administration decides whether to hit Europe with new tariffs.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are attending meetings Wednesday and Thursday at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.
A final decision on U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened steel and aluminum tariffs is expected by Friday. The administration is also investigating possible limits on foreign cars in the name of U.S. national security.
The European Union is seeking exemptions on the steel tariffs, and has threatened retaliatory moves.
Ross and Lighthizer will meet in Paris with EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. Ross will also meet the German and French economy ministers.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.More >>
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductMore >>