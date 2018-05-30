US companies uneasy about Trump threat but hope for progress - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US companies uneasy about Trump threat but hope for progress

BEIJING (AP) - A U.S. business group says American companies in China are uneasy about Washington's threat of export and investment controls in a trade dispute with Beijing but see them as a possible way to achieve fairer operating conditions.

William Zarit, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said Wednesday that companies hope Beijing can be persuaded to ease curbs on investment and business activity.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is due in Beijing on Saturday after the White House renewed its threat of 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods. Washington proposed curbs on Chinese investment and purchases of high-tech goods.

Zarit said companies don't favor investment and export restrictions but want equal treatment "and this seems to be one of the ways to do that."

