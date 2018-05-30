Judge considering fraud investigator in NFL concussion case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal judge in Philadelphia heard arguments Wednesday in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

The league last month cited an independent study it said found that more than 400 claims had been recommended for denial based on evidence of fraud by attorneys, doctors and former players.

Plaintiffs' lawyers contend the league is not awarding settlement funds fast enough, and at least two of the attorneys Wednesday said the investigator is unnecessary.

The league says attempts to scam the system are responsible for delays.

The NFL has asked that the investigator be granted subpoena power and the ability to compel testimony to determine whether more punitive actions are necessary upon fraud findings.

