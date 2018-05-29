Official says Cohen prosecutors will get phone contents soon - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Official says Cohen prosecutors will get phone contents soon

NEW YORK (AP) - A court-appointed official reviewing materials seized in FBI raids on President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says prosecutors are likely to get their first look at over a million pieces of data from three of his phones on Wednesday.

The report by special master Barbara Jones was submitted to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood late Tuesday in advance of a Wednesday hearing on legal issues related to the April 9 raids on Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors have said they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings. He has not been charged.

Jones said none of the over a million items in the electronic contents of the phones were designated as subject to attorney-client privilege or highly personal by lawyers for Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    The Latest: Sen. Blunt: Resigning Greitens' 'best decision'

    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>
    Mayor strongly defends Wildwood police after beach incident

    A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.More >>
    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
