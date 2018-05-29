Summer safety and health tips for parents

Law enforcement hit the streets of Gardere Tuesday in ATVs, on foot, and on horseback Tuesday for the first community outreach event of the summer.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Police arrested two protesters and issued them summons for disturbing the peace after they interrupted budget negotiations in a House committee hearing Tuesday.More >>
A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.More >>
Across the entire city, at this time last year, there were 24 murders. So far this year, there have been 35.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
A Wisconsin woman said her emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer. Now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
