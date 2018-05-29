2nd powered test flight for Virgin Galactic spaceship - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2nd powered test flight for Virgin Galactic spaceship

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) - Virgin Galactic has conducted the second rocket-powered test flight of its tourism spaceship in the skies over California.

The company says VSS Unity fired its rocket motor for 31 seconds and climbed to an altitude of 114,500 feet (34,899 meters) on Tuesday, then glided to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson was on hand to greet pilots Dave Mackay and Mark "Forger" Stucky as well as the crew of the carrier aircraft that launched the spaceship.

Tuesday's flight came less than two months after the first powered flight on April 5. Virgin Galactic says that brings the company closer to its goal of being able to fly its spacecraft more frequently than has been typical for human spaceflight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

    Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:06:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:37:57 GMT
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>

  • 2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

    2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:05:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:37:03 GMT
    The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.More >>
    The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:36:24 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly