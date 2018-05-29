Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, welcome another child - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, welcome another child

POMONA, N.J. (AP) - Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy and his wife have added another boy to their brood.

Amy Kennedy gave birth Sunday night to the couple's fourth child, Marshall, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in New Jersey. He made his first public appearance Tuesday along with his parents and older siblings - 10-year-old stepsister Harper Petigout (PET'-ih-goo), 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Nora and 2-year-old Nell.

Amy Kennedy was a public school teacher for more than 15 years and serves on the board of Mental Health America.

Kennedy, a Democrat, was elected in 1994 and chose not to run again in 2010, the year after his father, Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy, died.

Kennedy has written and spoken publicly about his long struggle with bipolar disorder and drug addiction. He has become an advocate for a stronger mental health care system.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Search continues for toddler after Amber Alert canceled

    Search continues for toddler after Amber Alert canceled

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:45:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:00:25 GMT
    Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.More >>
    Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.More >>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:00:04 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

    Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:06:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:00:01 GMT
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly