Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, welcome another child

Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, welcome another child

POMONA, N.J. (AP) - Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy and his wife have added another boy to their brood.

Amy Kennedy gave birth Sunday night to the couple's fourth child, Marshall, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in New Jersey. He made his first public appearance Tuesday along with his parents and older siblings - 10-year-old stepsister Harper Petigout (PET'-ih-goo), 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Nora and 2-year-old Nell.

Amy Kennedy was a public school teacher for more than 15 years and serves on the board of Mental Health America.

Kennedy, a Democrat, was elected in 1994 and chose not to run again in 2010, the year after his father, Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy, died.

Kennedy has written and spoken publicly about his long struggle with bipolar disorder and drug addiction. He has become an advocate for a stronger mental health care system.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

