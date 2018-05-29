Natural phenomenon of Manhattanhenge expected to draw crowds - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Natural phenomenon of Manhattanhenge expected to draw crowds

NEW YORK (AP) - Thanks to a natural phenomenon, it's not all about the plays and celebrity sightings in New York City. When the sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid before setting, the city gets bathed in radiance.

This astronomical event, known as Manhattanhenge, returns on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m. EDT. The day attracts a lot of visitors.

The term "Manhattanhenge" was popularized by noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

It's the city's version of Stonehenge, where the sun aligns with prehistoric stones.

Nature also has booked an encore presentation for 8:12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Tyson recommends going as far east as possible while still being able to see New Jersey.

Although New York City's event draws crowds, other cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and Montreal have hosted similar sunset alignments with street grids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

    Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:06:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:12:28 GMT
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>

  • Prosecutors tossing charge tied to fatal California blast

    Prosecutors tossing charge tied to fatal California blast

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:35:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:12:26 GMT
    (Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>

  • Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:12:15 GMT
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    More >>

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly