Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi... (Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his ex-girlfriend at her day spa has walked free after a judge dismissed a charge against him, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Stephen Beal was released from jail Sunday - a day after a judge approved prosecutors' request to drop a single charge of possessing an unregistered destructive device, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said.

Beal, 59, was arrested during the investigation of the May 15 bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa, but he was never named as a suspect in the blast.

Federal investigators said they had discovered two improvised explosive devices, three firearms and more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material during a search that Beal allowed of his house.

Prosecutors sought to drop the charge after the FBI said it had questions about whether material found in the house met the legal definition of a "destructive device."

Beal, a model rocket hobbyist, told investigators he had not made any bombs and did not have material for an explosion as powerful as the one he saw in news coverage.

Krajnyak, 48, was killed and two female clients were seriously injured when she opened a box that erupted in a fiery explosion at the spa in the city of Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, investigators said.

Beal and Krajnyak had recently split up over issues of exclusivity and finances, he told investigators, according to an affidavit filed in court by an FBI agent. But they remained business partners.

Krajnyak, a mother and licensed cosmetologist, had just returned to California after visiting family in her native Hungary.

The Orange County district attorney's office said it would provide an update on the investigation later Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that prosecutors asked the court to drop the charge Saturday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

    2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:05:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:37:00 GMT
    The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.More >>
    The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.More >>

  • Latest: Black coffee shop owners suggest proactive approach

    Latest: Black coffee shop owners suggest proactive approach

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:16:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:36:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>

  • Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

    Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:35:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:35:24 GMT
    (Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly