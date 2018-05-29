Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his ex-girlfriend at her day spa has walked free after a judge dismissed a charge against him, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Stephen Beal was released from jail Sunday - a day after a judge approved prosecutors' request to drop a single charge of possessing an unregistered destructive device, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said.

Beal, 59, was arrested during the investigation of the May 15 bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa, but he was never named as a suspect in the blast.

Federal investigators said they had discovered two improvised explosive devices, three firearms and more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material during a search that Beal allowed of his house.

Prosecutors sought to drop the charge after the FBI said it had questions about whether material found in the house met the legal definition of a "destructive device."

Beal, a model rocket hobbyist, told investigators he had not made any bombs and did not have material for an explosion as powerful as the one he saw in news coverage.

Krajnyak, 48, was killed and two female clients were seriously injured when she opened a box that erupted in a fiery explosion at the spa in the city of Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, investigators said.

Beal and Krajnyak had recently split up over issues of exclusivity and finances, he told investigators, according to an affidavit filed in court by an FBI agent. But they remained business partners.

Krajnyak, a mother and licensed cosmetologist, had just returned to California after visiting family in her native Hungary.

The Orange County district attorney's office said it would provide an update on the investigation later Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that prosecutors asked the court to drop the charge Saturday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.