CAPTURED: Man breaks into home in West Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities say they have arrested the man suspected of breaking into a home in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the residential burglary on South River Road on Saturday just before 3 a.m.

Kentrell J Ross, 33, of Port Allen, was arrested and charged with simple burglary and felony theft in connection with the burglary.

Ross was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail.

