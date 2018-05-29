Bayer selling $9B in ag business ahead of Monsanto merger - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bayer selling $9B in ag business ahead of Monsanto merger

WASHINGTON (AP) - German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG has agreed to the U.S. government's demand that it sell about $9 billion in agriculture businesses as condition for acquiring Monsanto Co., a U.S. seed and weed-killer maker.

Antitrust regulators at the Justice Department say it's the biggest divestiture ever required for a merger. The regulators say they directed Bayer to divest assets such as vegetable oils, seeds and seed treatments to ensure fair competition in the market after the massive agriculture business deal goes through. The assets will be sold to BASF, a German chemical company.

Bayer's $57 billion takeover of Monsanto has been watched by competitors and environmental groups, which are fearful that the number of players in the business of selling seeds and pesticides will shrink further.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Michigan to give sexual abuse victims more time to sue

    Michigan to give sexual abuse victims more time to sue

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:35:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:40:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Larry Nassar, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University appears in court in Lansing, Mich., where he pleaded guilty ...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Larry Nassar, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University appears in court in Lansing, Mich., where he pleaded guilty ...
    Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign into law bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one that would give childhood sexual abuse victims more time to sue.More >>
    Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign into law bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one that would give childhood sexual abuse victims more time to sue.More >>

  • Prosecutors tossing charge tied to fatal California blast

    Prosecutors tossing charge tied to fatal California blast

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:35:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:40:24 GMT
    (Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>

  • Keystone XL developer showers Nebraska with campaign cash

    Keystone XL developer showers Nebraska with campaign cash

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:45:32 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:40:22 GMT
    The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is showering Nebraska public officials with campaign cash as it fights for regulatory approval in a state that is one of the last lines of resistance for the $8 billion...More >>
    The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is showering Nebraska public officials with campaign cash as it fights for regulatory approval in a state that is one of the last lines of resistance for the $8 billion project.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly