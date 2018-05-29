Consumer confidence bounces back in May - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Consumer confidence bounces back in May

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a shopper leaves the Uniqlo store on Broadway in the Soho neighborhood of New York. On Tuesday, May 29, the Conference Board releases its May index on U.S. consumer confidence. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a shopper leaves the Uniqlo store on Broadway in the Soho neighborhood of New York. On Tuesday, May 29, the Conference Board releases its May index on U.S. consumer confidence.
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey). In this May 21, 2018, photo, a man wheels a bathtub in a box out of Lowe's Home Improvement store in East Rutherford, N.J. On Tuesday, May 29, the Conference Board releases its May index on U.S. consumer confidence. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey). In this May 21, 2018, photo, a man wheels a bathtub in a box out of Lowe's Home Improvement store in East Rutherford, N.J. On Tuesday, May 29, the Conference Board releases its May index on U.S. consumer confidence.

By MATT OTT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - American consumers were feeling more a bit more optimistic in May following a slight decline in confidence in April.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says that its consumer confidence index rose to 128.0 from 125.6 in April, which was revised downward. That follows March's 127.0 and February's 130.0, which was the highest reading in 18 years.

The index measures both consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the future. Both categories rose this month.

Economists closely watch consumers' moods because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of all U.S. economic activity.

The Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales in April increased at a 0.3 percent rate, a sign that consumers may be back after weak spending earlier this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Latest: Chairman: Starbucks still aims to be gathering place

    Latest: Chairman: Starbucks still aims to be gathering place

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:16:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:46:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>

  • Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:45:54 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:40:16 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly