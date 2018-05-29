Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese technology - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese technology

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. is announcing that it will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods containing "industrially significant technology."

The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15.

Trump has bemoaned the massive U.S. trade deficit with China - $337 billion last year - as evidence that Beijing has been complicit in abusive trading practices.

The White House also says the U.S. is planning new investment restrictions and export controls.

The announcement comes as the administration negotiates with China on a broad trade dispute. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to travel to China later in the week for more talks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco to decide whether to ban flavored tobacco

    San Francisco to decide whether to ban flavored tobacco

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:54:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:07:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...
    R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like...More >>
    R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.More >>

  • Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:05:38 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>

  • US Rep. says he's battling alcoholism, drops re-election bid

    US Rep. says he's battling alcoholism, drops re-election bid

    Monday, May 28 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:57:12 GMT
    Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.More >>
    Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly