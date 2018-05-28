Former President George HW Bush hospitalized, misses parade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former President George HW Bush hospitalized, misses parade

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - The hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush caused him to miss out on the local Memorial Day parade that he traditionally attends.

The 93-year-old was taken to a hospital Sunday after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. A spokesman said he'd likely be in the hospital for a couple of days for observation. There was no immediate update on his condition on Monday.

Residents attending Monday's Memorial Day parade in Kennebunkport, down the road from Bush's summer home, expressed concern for the nation's 41st president.

The event's grand marshal, Tom Willey, mentioned the president in his remarks, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"He's such a figure at our parades. He was definitely missed," said Shawn Hayes, vice commander of American Legion Post 159.

Bush arrived for the summer in Maine on May 20 without his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died in April in Houston.

The day before his hospitalization, Bush attended a pancake breakfast at the local American Legion hall. His former national security adviser, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft, joined them.

Bush was a Navy pilot in World War II and survived being shot down over the Pacific Ocean. His two crew members perished.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:44:50 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:56:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>
    Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".More >>

  • Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Monday, May 28 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 13:54:36 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:55:29 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>

  • Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

    Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:54:41 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 19:55:22 GMT
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump...More >>
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly