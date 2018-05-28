Serge Dassault, French aviation industrialist, dies at 93 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Serge Dassault, French aviation industrialist, dies at 93

PARIS (AP) - French business executive Serge Dassault, a top aviation and arms industrialist, has died in his Paris office. He was 93.

Dassault's family announced his death. A brief statement from the family carried by daily newspaper Le Figaro said he died on Monday afternoon of a "cardiac deficiency."

Dassault was the son of Marcel Dassault, founder of the Dassault Group, and took over the family business after his father's death. He has been the president of honor at Dassault Aviation since 2000.

Dassault also became involved in the news business and conservative politics.

Former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a tweet that France lost a great industrialist and the aviation world a pioneer. Sarkozy wrote: "Me, I simply lose a friend."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

    The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:17:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:17:31 GMT
    (Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...
    School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.More >>
    School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.More >>

  • Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

    Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:19:33 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:17:24 GMT
    Armed bystander who shot Oklahoma City restaurant gunman says he's an average guy "who had the right tool to help at the right time".More >>
    Armed bystander who shot Oklahoma City restaurant gunman says he's an average guy "who had the right tool to help at the right time".More >>

  • Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Monday, May 28 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 13:54:36 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:15:14 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly