Teacher who stopped shooting: 'I had to save students' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teacher who stopped shooting: 'I had to save students'

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam... (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

By KEN KUSMER
Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.

Jason Seaman spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting Friday, thanking the Noblesville community for its support. He also praised the 13-year-old student who was also shot and urged everyone to think about her as she recovers.

Seaman is credited with stopping an armed student who entered his Noblesville West Middle School classroom. The 29-year-old teacher was shot but not seriously injured.

"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances," said Seaman, a former college football player. "I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day."

Seaman spoke for just a few minutes and declined to answer questions from reporters.

The family of the only other person shot, student Ella Whistler, was in critical but stable condition. But school principal Stacey Swan said she's improving.

"Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable," Seaman said. "We all should continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:15:23 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>

  • John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

    John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:08:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:15:02 GMT
    (John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...
    The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.More >>
    The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.More >>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:10:19 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly