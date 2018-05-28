Germany gives Daimler deadline to submit fix for diesel vans - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Germany gives Daimler deadline to submit fix for diesel vans

BERLIN (AP) - German authorities are giving automaker Daimler until mid-June to submit a plan for how it will fix diesel-powered vans that don't meet emissions requirements.

The announcement came after Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche was summoned for talks at the transport ministry on Monday, the latest German auto executive to face a grilling over excessive emissions in diesel vehicles .

Daimler was ordered to recall over 6,000 Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery vans last week after Germany's motor vehicle authority ruled emissions controls didn't meet legal requirements. The company said it disagreed with authorities' assessment, but would prepare software updates for the vehicles' engine control systems and carry out the updates at no cost to vehicle owners.

Andreas Scheuer, Germany's transport minister, said he plans to have another meeting with Zetsche in two weeks' time.

