The Latest: Elderly man killed in flooding in Britain - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Elderly man killed in flooding in Britain

(Matt Leat/RNLI via AP). CORRECTS DATE This photo made available by RNLI, shows a lightning strike during a storm in London, Saturday May 26, 2018. British meteorologists say up to 20,000 lightning strikes hit the U.K. during a powerful overnight thun... (Matt Leat/RNLI via AP). CORRECTS DATE This photo made available by RNLI, shows a lightning strike during a storm in London, Saturday May 26, 2018. British meteorologists say up to 20,000 lightning strikes hit the U.K. during a powerful overnight thun...
(Julian Staehle/dpa via AP). In this May 27, 2018 photo thunderbolts are reflected near Premnitz, eastern Germany. (Julian Staehle/dpa via AP). In this May 27, 2018 photo thunderbolts are reflected near Premnitz, eastern Germany.

BERLIN (AP) - The Latest on hot and stormy weather in Europe (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

British police say that an elderly man has died after his car was submerged in water during the heavy flooding that has hit England.

West Midlands police said they were called early Monday morning after a car entered the water in a flooded street in Rushall, which is about 135 miles (215 kilometers) north of London.

The victim hasn't yet been identified. He was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterward. He is believed to have been in his 80s.

Chief Inspector Paul Ditta said a number of roads across the region have been badly affected by the flooding.

___

11:30 a.m.

Heavy rainfall and storms have produced flooding in the English city of Birmingham and other parts of the country.

Rain and thunderstorms were expected to continue in some areas Monday.

Some streets in Birmingham became impassable with several feet of water making driving hazardous. Multiple flood warnings were put in place in various parts of the country Monday.

The Met Office weather service said some areas received the equivalent of one month's average rainfall in just one hour.

The rains followed severe lightning strikes that hit southern England the day before, causing substantial delays on flight operations at Stansted Airport north of London.

___

10:35 a.m.

German authorities say two women have suffered serious injuries after being struck by lightning in the western city of Bochum.

The city's fire service says the women, in their early 20s, were walking on a footpath when lighting struck late Sunday. One of them had to be resuscitated by paramedics at the scene.

Western and central Germany saw heavy storms Sunday, flooding roads and basements. Firefighters in the state of Hesse rescued two women who were trapped in their car by a mudslide.

Dozens of flights were canceled at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, because of storms.

Germany and other parts of Europe have been experiencing an unusually long stretch of very warm weather in May. Meteorologists predict temperatures in Germany will hit 33 C (91.4 F) this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:44 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:34:50 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:44:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:34:40 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:08 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:08:19 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly