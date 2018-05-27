Two arrested after man reportedly shot cousin during basketball game

Two people suffering from gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital (Source: WAFB)

UPDATE

Two people have been arrested after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his cousin during a basketball game.

On Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Johnny Sanford, 30, and Tabbita Reed, 42, in connection with the shooting death of Andre Guy.

Sanford is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and obstruction of justice. Sanford reportedly admitted to exchanging gunfire with Andre, then disabling and getting rid of the weapon in the Mississippi River.

Reed is charged with accessory after the fact. She allegedly told police she had not seen Sanford, who was found hiding in attic in his home.

Sanford and Reed were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

ORIGINAL STORY

Baton Rouge Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting and injuring his cousin Sunday night.

One person died and another person was also injured in the incident.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Andre Guy, 35, of Slaughter, was killed in the incident. Timothy Guy was also injured, but is expected to survive.

According to police, the shooting happened on South Afton Parkway just before 7 p.m. after an argument during a basketball game. Officers said both victims were driven to the hospital before they arrived at the scene.

Johnny Sanford, 30, of Baton Rouge, is wanted on the charge of attempted second degree murder for allegedly shooting his cousin.

Sanford's cousin was shot multiple times in his lower extremities and is expected to survive.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sanford or the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

