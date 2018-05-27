Flash flooding reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks area - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Flash flooding reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks area

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Flash flooding and water rescues are being reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks much of the state.

News outlets on Sunday showed photos and video of brown water rushing down Main Street in Ellicott City, just outside Baltimore. That's the same street devastated by flash flooding in July 2016.

A flash flood emergency was issued in Maryland's Howard County at 4:40 p.m.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than a storm two years ago that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

Emergency management officials urged people to avoid downtown Ellicott City.

Gov. Larry Hogan also asked people to avoid area roads. On Twitter, Hogan urged residents to seek higher ground if their area is under a flash flood warning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

