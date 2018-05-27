The Latest: Italy: President nixed Cabinet pick over markets - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Italy: President nixed Cabinet pick over markets

(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier designate Giuseppe Conte arrives at his home in the centre of Rome, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier designate Giuseppe Conte arrives at his home in the centre of Rome, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP). Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a round of consultations to form the Cabinet ministers, in Rome, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte spent his first day on the job Th... (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP). Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a round of consultations to form the Cabinet ministers, in Rome, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte spent his first day on the job Th...
(Flavio Lo Scalzo/ANSA via AP). Secretary of the Lega party Matteo Salvini, talks with journalists at the end of an informal meeting with his party's management in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/ANSA via AP). Secretary of the Lega party Matteo Salvini, talks with journalists at the end of an informal meeting with his party's management in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP). Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves the Italian parliament in Rome Friday, May 25, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is finalizing his proposed cabinet list as European leaders begin weighing in on ... (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP). Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves the Italian parliament in Rome Friday, May 25, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is finalizing his proposed cabinet list as European leaders begin weighing in on ...
(Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP). Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a round of consultations to form the Cabinet ministers, in Rome, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte spent his first day on the job Th... (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP). Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a round of consultations to form the Cabinet ministers, in Rome, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte spent his first day on the job Th...

ROME (AP) - The Latest on the drawn-out process of forming Italy's new government (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders' choice of an economy minister who has expressed anti-euro views because the appointment would have "alarmed markets and investors, Italians and foreigners."

Mattarella spoke to reporters Sunday night after Premier-Designate Giuseppe Conte announced that he didn't succeed in forming what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.

Mattarella said: "Every day, the (bond) spread goes up, it raises our debt" costs.

The president didn't immediately announce his next move, which could include appointing a non-political premier to guide the country back to the polls after the inconclusive national election held March 4.

___

7:20 p.m.

Italian Premier-Designate Giuseppe Conte says he tried his hardest to form the country's next government and had full cooperation from would-be coalition partners, the populist 5-Star Movement and League parties.

In a terse comment to reporters after he relinquished a presidential mandate to put together an acceptable Cabinet, Conte said he "gave the maximum effort, attention, to carry out this task with the full collaboration" of the 5-Star Movement and League.

Conte, a University of Florence law professor without political experience, received the mandate last week from staunchly pro-Europe President Sergio Mattarella.

Assembling a Cabinet acceptable to both Mattarella and the populist partners foundered on League leader Matteo Salvini's insistence on a euroskeptic economy minister.

___

7:05 p.m.

Italy's premier-designate has told the president he has been unable to form what would have been western Europe's first populist government.

A presidential palace official told reporters Sunday night that Giuseppe Conte "has given back the mandate" to try to form a government that President Sergio Mattarella gave him four days earlier.

Separately, right-wing leader Matteo Salvini indicated in remarks to supporters Sunday that he had refused to submit to a presidential veto of his choice of a euroskeptic economy minister.

Mattarella is staunchly pro-Europe.

___

5:45 p.m.

Italy's premier-designate has been summoned to the presidential palace to report Sunday on whether he has assembled a Cabinet for a euroskeptic government that meets the president's approval.

University of Florence law Professor Giuseppe Conte received a mandate last week from staunchly pro-Europe President Sergio Mattarella to try to form viable government out of rival populist forces.

The political novice's task was complicated by right-wing leader Matteo Salvini's insistence that the Cabinet include his pick for economy minister, a former government minister who has raised doubts about Italy keeping the euro as its official currency.

Salvini, along with 5-Star Movement leader and fellow euroskeptic Luigi Di Maio, agreed this month to join their rival forces in a coalition to break a political impasse caused by an inconclusive March 4 parliamentary election.

___

4:20 p.m.

The leader of Italy's right-wing League party says he won't give ground in a standoff that is blocking the country's next government from taking office.

League leader Matteo Salvini tweeted Sunday that he would keep fighting "to the end" for the anti-euro candidate he wants to be economy minister.

Paolo Savona has likened Italy to being in a "cage" of austerity restrictions favored by fellow eurozone member Germany. President Sergio Mattarella, who as Italy's head of state must approve the next Cabinet, is staunchly pro-euro.

Salvini and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, a fellow euroskeptic, have joined forces in hopes of giving Italy its first populist government.

After inconclusive March 4 elections, they proposed a political novice, law professor Giuseppe Conte, as their choice to lead the next government.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

