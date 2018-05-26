Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN) A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

By TAMARA LUSH
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Florida and Mississippi launched emergency preparations Saturday ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto, a slow-moving system expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

Cuba was also bracing for inundations and high winds along its western coast that could spark flash floods and mudslides. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the island's rain totals could reach 10 to 15 inches - and even 25 inches in isolated areas.

Heavy downpours were also expected to lash parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. The Florida Keys could see as much as 10 inches of rain, the hurricane center said. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Dry Tortugas.

Some five to 10 inches of rain are possible along affected areas in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, western Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle. Isolated areas could see as much as 15 inches.

Alberto - the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season that officially starts June 1 - is expected to strengthen as it sweeps northward through the Gulf of Mexico.

At a briefing in Tallahassee, Florida authorities urged residents to take the storm seriously and to organize water, food, medicines and other preparations. Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency, which gives him wide latitude to prepare.

In Mississippi, Gov. Phil Bryant said on Twitter that he has signed an emergency proclamation to make the National Guard and other resources available.

Watches were issued for storm surges - life-threatening inundations from rising coastal waters moving inland - for a stretch of coastline between Crystal River, Florida, and the mouth of the Mississippi River. Authorities were warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions later Saturday.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Isolated tornadoes could erupt over the Florida Keys or southwestern Florida late Saturday.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service warned residents along coastal Alabama and Mississippi as well as the Florida Panhandle to brace for heavy rain and high winds. Isolated tornadoes were also possible. The NWS said a flash flood watch would be in effect from Saturday evening through Tuesday evening for southeastern Mississippi, much of southern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle.

"This system will bring excessive rainfall to the watch area beginning Saturday evening and continuing through Tuesday evening. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, and possibly locally up to double these amounts are possible in this area with this event," the NWS said.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was centered about 20 miles (35 kilometers) south of the western tip of Cuba and moving north at 10 mph (17 kph). Its top sustained winds were 40 mph (65 kph). A gradual strengthening was expected as the storm moves north.

A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

Cuba maintained its tropical storm watch for the province of Pinar del Rio, while Mexico cancelled its watch for the resort-dotted coast of the Yucatan peninsula, where the storm brought heavy rain. There were no immediate reports of emergencies. In Cancun, local newspapers showed scenes of some streets flooded to mid-hubcap level.

Parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have already seen heavy rain this week, and further deluges could leave those areas vulnerable to flash flooding and river flooding. Some beachfront and riverfront communities are already handing out sandbags.

The downpours could dampen Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season along Gulf beaches. Along with heavy rains and high winds come rough seas and a threat of rip currents from Florida to Louisiana that can sweep swimmers out to sea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

    No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:33:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:55:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...
    Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.More >>
    Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.More >>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:55:21 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    More >>

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    More >>

  • Powerful cyclone strikes Oman, Yemen; 5 dead, 30 missing

    Powerful cyclone strikes Oman, Yemen; 5 dead, 30 missing

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:23:16 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:54:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili). A man walks down the stormy beach at a hotel in Salalah, Oman, Friday, May 25, 2018. Cyclone Mekunu will be "extremely severe" when it crashes into the Arabian Peninsula this weekend, meteorologists warned Friday, after earl...(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili). A man walks down the stormy beach at a hotel in Salalah, Oman, Friday, May 25, 2018. Cyclone Mekunu will be "extremely severe" when it crashes into the Arabian Peninsula this weekend, meteorologists warned Friday, after earl...
    Cyclone Mekunu has blown into the Arabian Peninsula, drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain and cutting off power lines.More >>
    Cyclone Mekunu has blown into the Arabian Peninsula, drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain and cutting off power lines.More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

    No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:33:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:55:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...
    Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.More >>
    Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.More >>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:55:21 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    More >>

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:54:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly