Southern University moves forward with medical marijuana contract

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck Friday night in Geismar.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck Friday night in Geismar.More >>
One person was shot and killed Friday night on Victoria Drive, officials say.More >>
One person was shot and killed Friday night on Victoria Drive, officials say.More >>
Southern University has gotten the go-ahead to move forward with its medical marijuana program.More >>
Southern University has gotten the go-ahead to move forward with its medical marijuana program.More >>
The first Atlantic Basin Invest of the 2018 Hurricane Season, Invest 90L, is poised to become Tropical Storm Alberto over the weekend, according to forecasters.More >>
The first Atlantic Basin Invest of the 2018 Hurricane Season, Invest 90L, is poised to become Tropical Storm Alberto over the weekend, according to forecasters.More >>
Some lawmakers say the state's film industry is too valuable to make filmmakers pay more taxes, even while the legislature tries to find money to put a dent in the fiscal cliff.More >>
Some lawmakers say the state's film industry is too valuable to make filmmakers pay more taxes, even while the legislature tries to find money to put a dent in the fiscal cliff.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.More >>
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
Travelers at the Tampa International Airport were in for quite a surprise, when a service dog delivered puppies on Friday.More >>
Travelers at the Tampa International Airport were in for quite a surprise, when a service dog delivered puppies on Friday.More >>