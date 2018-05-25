Annual O.M.G conference for young females happening Saturday

Louisiana Youth for Excellence is hosting the annual Outstanding Mature Girlz (O.M.G) Conference Saturday, May 26 at Southern University.

O.M.G CONFERENCE 2K18

Saturday, May 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Doors open at 8 a.m.)

Southern University

Intramural Sports Complex

The annual event, in honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, empowers, educates, and celebrate the young females in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and surrounding areas. The event is free and open to girls ages 10 and up.

Speakers include the founding member of Destiny’s Child, Latavia Roberson, HIV Activist and Humanitarian Hydeia Broadbent, and leading actress from OWN Network hit series, “QueenSugar,” Tanyell Waivers.

O.M.G will also be honoring, the legendary female emcee of No Limit Records, “Mia X.”

All outstanding mature girls ages 10 and up, along with their mothers, are encouraged to participate in positive discussions that will promote healthy mental and physical development in a fun, creative, non-judgmental environment.

For more information, call 225-442-1301.

