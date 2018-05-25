Know Your Liver event to address effects of alcohol

The L.K Davis Liver Disease Awareness Association wants you to learn how you can avoid liver disease or even reverse liver damage.

An educational outreach community event is planned for Saturday, May 26 at the Fairwood Branch Library in Baton Rouge.

KNOW YOUR LIVER

Saturday, May 26

11 a.m.

Fairwood Branch Library

12910 Old Hammond Hwy

Baton Rouge

Participants will be introduced to liver function and learn how it becomes damaged. There will also be discussions about the effect of alcohol on your liver.

EVENT DETAILS

Understand its function

Learn how it becomes damaged

Learn types of damage

Effect of alcohol on liver

Medical options

Nutritional guidelines

The L.K. Davis Liver Disease Awareness Association offers support to those personally affected from early diagnoses through end-stage. To learn more about the association, call 225-921-3581.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.