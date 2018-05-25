Know Your Liver event to address effects of alcohol - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Know Your Liver event to address effects of alcohol

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The L.K Davis Liver Disease Awareness Association wants you to learn how you can avoid liver disease or even reverse liver damage.

An educational outreach community event is planned for Saturday, May 26 at the Fairwood Branch Library in Baton Rouge.

KNOW YOUR LIVER

  • Saturday, May 26
  • 11 a.m.
  • Fairwood Branch Library
  • 12910 Old Hammond Hwy
  • Baton Rouge

Participants will be introduced to liver function and learn how it becomes damaged.  There will also be discussions about the effect of alcohol on your liver.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Understand its function
  • Learn how it becomes damaged
  • Learn types of damage
  • Effect of alcohol on liver
  • Medical options
  • Nutritional guidelines

The L.K. Davis Liver Disease Awareness Association offers support to those personally affected from early diagnoses through end-stage. To learn more about the association, call 225-921-3581.

