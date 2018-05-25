Man from Walker earns title of fittest man over 34 at this year's CrossFit Games

As you head out to the beach this Memorial Day weekend, are you in the shape you had hoped for when you made that resolution in January? One Walker athlete is pushing others to be their best.

Every day is a grind at Slinging Iron CrossFit in Walker. Owner, Justin King, makes his living pushing his athletes to their limits... and then a little bit further. Limits are something he knows all about. King has been a gym rat most of his life, but he hasn't always looked how he does now.

"Wife, kids, I kinda' got out of everything, added that good ole 40 to 50 pounds," said King.

Six years ago, he got off the couch and back in the game. When he did, he learned something about himself. "There's a lot of struggles in here. I've got a lot of work to do," he said.

King kept pushing through the sweat, through the pain. He kept at it until he found himself at the top of his game. "I finished first, overall, in the world," he said.

In the first round of this year's CrossFit Games, King finished ranked the fittest man in the world over 34-years-old. Last weekend, he traveled to Utah, where he punched his ticket to the finals this August. He says he's learned the most in those times when he thought he couldn't go on.

"It's just a lie that we tell ourselves, maybe because we feel like we can't do something. We feel like it's just too hard. It's impossible," King said.

He says you don't have to be the best to be your best self.

"Right now, you're realizing, 'Wow, I've got a long way to go,' but at least you're doing it. You are here and you're facing the biggest fear of all, and that is that fear of failure," said King.

