Annual ‘Murph Challenge’ to pay tribute to fallen Navy SEAL

CrossFit athletes from around the Baton Rouge area will participate in the Murph Challenge this Memorial Day weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WOD/MURPH CHALLENGE

Sunday, May 27

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

BREC’s Perkins Road Community park

7122 Perkins Road

Click here to register

The Murph Challenge was created in memory of Navy SEAL officer, Michael Patrick “Murph” Murphy, who was awarded the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan.

The Murph Challenge is the Official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

LT. MICHAEL P. MURPHY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Since 2014 - raised nearly $1,000,000

Since 2017 - 27 scholarships per year

The foundation hopes to raise at least $250,000 to begin construction on the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island, NY.

This unique Memorial Day tradition will take place again throughout the United States on Sunday, May 28, 2018.

Battle 6:11 Training is teaming with Team RWB to host the Murph Challenge in Baton Rouge. It will be held at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.