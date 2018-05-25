Finding your evacuation route and shelter information

You can find your evacuation route by entering your zip code in the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Evacuation Map Application.

To find a Red Cross shelter in your area, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or go to redcross.org/shelters. You can also opt-in for alerts from the app to receive updates on the hurricane.

In addition, don’t forget to download the WAFB First Alert weather and news apps to receive local updates.

Contact information for Louisiana emergency management departments:

