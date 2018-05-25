Bill to create health care price controls in California dies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bill to create health care price controls in California dies

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A proposal to create government price controls in California for surgeries, hospital stays, doctor visits and other health care services died Friday when it failed to clear a key committee, but the author says he plans to bring it back next year.

The measure was a longshot from the beginning, but it drew national attention from health care policy observers. Hospitals, doctors and other influential health care providers lobbied intensely against the bill, which they said would lead to longer waits for medical care.

The bill has helped to change the national debate over health care costs and brought a wide variety of health care interests to the table, said Assemblyman Ash Kalra, a San Jose Democrat who wrote the bill.

"This is the type of attention and investment we need to find a solution to the skyrocketing costs of health care," Kalra said.

Kalra's proposal would have affected private health plans, including those offered by employers and purchased by individuals. A nine-member commission appointed by the governor and legislative leaders would have set prices for everything from physical exams to allergy tests to heart bypass surgery. No other state has such a requirement.

Prices would have been tied to Medicare's rate for a particular service or procedure, with that price as a floor. There would have been a process for doctors or hospitals to argue that their unique circumstances warrant payments higher than the state's standard rate.

It was backed by influential unions frustrated that health care costs are gobbling an increasing share of employee compensation.

Health care providers warned that price controls would encourage doctors to move out of state or retire, making it harder for people to see physicians when they're sick and force hospitals to lay off staff and in some cases shut down.

Theodore Mazer, a San Diego physician who is president of the California Medical Association, applauded the Assembly "for recognizing that this deeply flawed legislation would result in enormous costs to the state and restricted access to care for millions."

In recent decades, health care spending has risen faster than inflation and wages while employers and health plans have shifted more of the costs onto consumers through higher premiums, deductibles and copays. Americans spend more per capita on health care than citizens of other developed countries.

Meanwhile, a wave of consolidation by hospitals, physician groups and insurance companies has given industry players more power to demand higher rates.

___

The bill is AB3087 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bucks player 'gave in' during arrest to avoid officers' guns

    Bucks player 'gave in' during arrest to avoid officers' guns

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:43:06 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:25:18 GMT
    (Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...
    NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.More >>
    NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.More >>

  • Bill to create health care price controls in California dies

    Bill to create health care price controls in California dies

    Friday, May 25 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-05-25 20:43:26 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:23:53 GMT
    A proposal to create health care price controls in California has died.More >>
    A proposal to create health care price controls in California has died.More >>

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:41 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly