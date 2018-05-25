What to do if you need to evacuate

In General

If a hurricane threatens and you live on the coast, an island or flood plain, plan to leave

If hurricanes or tornadoes threaten and you live in a mobile home, plan to leave

Watch WAFB 9 News for information on evacuation routes and evacuation shelters in your areas

Shelters and routes will vary in different situations.

Prepare now by being aware of what you should take to a shelter and what you should leave behind.

If you have to evacuate:

Turn off the electricity at the breaker terminal and gas system at outside source.

Lock all doors and windows.

Eat before leaving home, because food may not be available for the first 24 hours.

Leave as soon as possible to avoid being caught by traffic or weather conditions.

Waiting can jeopardize your life and others.

What to take with you:

Important papers or documents

Prescription medicines, glasses, first aid kit

Non-perishable food, bottled water

Blankets and pillows

Flashlights and batteries

Portable radio and extra batteries

A change of clothes

Toiletry items

Books, magazines, games

If you use public shelters, there is a possibility that your pets may not be allowed. If pets are allowed, plan to bring enough food and water for them for several days. Shelters may not be able to provide food and water for your pets.

Be Prepared: Make an evacuation checklist and discuss it with your family before disaster strikes. Seconds can count during severe weather.