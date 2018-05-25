Venezuela's ex-oil czar sees economic collapse accelerating - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Venezuela's ex-oil czar sees economic collapse accelerating

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Venezuela's former oil czar says crude production in the OPEC nation will continue to plummet in the aftermath of President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

In a rare interview, Rafael Ramirez said Friday that Maduro has showed no signs of reversing policies blamed for hyperinflation and the collapse in oil production to the lowest level in decades.

He said that he expects the embattled socialist leader will take the country down an increasingly authoritarian path that scares off private investment and leads to more international sanctions.

Ramirez angrily broke with Maduro last year and resigned as Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations over differences on economic policy. Since then he has been accused of corruption. He rejected the allegations as politically motivated and aimed at taking control of state-run oil giant PDVSA.

