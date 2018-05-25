After developing a family plan, put together a disaster supply kit that includes everything you will need for a short period of time.

Disaster Supply Kit

Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days

Food - at least enough for 3 to 7 days

non-perishable packaged or canned food/juices

foods for infants or the elderly

snack foods

non-electric can opener

cooking tools / fuel

paper plates / plastic utensils

Blankets / Pillows, etc.

Clothing - seasonal / rain gear/ sturdy shoes

First Aid Kit / Medicines / Prescription Drugs

Special Items - for babies and the elderly

Toiletries / Hygiene items / Moisture wipes

Flashlight / Batteries

Radio - Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Cash - Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.

Keys

Toys, Books and Games

Important documents - in a waterproof container

insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.

Tools - keep a set with you during the storm

Vehicle fuel tanks filled

Pet care items