After developing a family plan, put together a disaster supply kit that includes everything you will need for a short period of time.
Disaster Supply Kit
Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days
Food - at least enough for 3 to 7 days
Blankets / Pillows, etc.
Clothing - seasonal / rain gear/ sturdy shoes
First Aid Kit / Medicines / Prescription Drugs
Special Items - for babies and the elderly
Toiletries / Hygiene items / Moisture wipes
Flashlight / Batteries
Radio - Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
Cash - Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.
Keys
Toys, Books and Games
Important documents - in a waterproof container
Tools - keep a set with you during the storm
Vehicle fuel tanks filled
Pet care items
