Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ... (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...
(Aina Akamu via AP). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by teacher Aina Akamu, Akamu, at left, takes a photo with his students, Shyann Tamura, center, and Shyanne Akiona, right, at their school campus in Pahala, Hawaii. Kau High and Pahala ... (Aina Akamu via AP). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by teacher Aina Akamu, Akamu, at left, takes a photo with his students, Shyann Tamura, center, and Shyanne Akiona, right, at their school campus in Pahala, Hawaii. Kau High and Pahala ...
(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ... (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

HONOLULU (AP) - Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) into the air.

Those living in communities southwest of the Kilauea volcano are warned that wind might carry ash their way after the eruption Thursday night.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland says small ash explosions are coming from the summit intermittently as lava keeps flowing into the ocean.

Lava also is spewing from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision, which has been evacuated for three weeks. About 2,000 people have fled their homes.

Officials say nearly 50 structures, including dozens of houses, have been destroyed since fissures began opening up in backyards on May 3.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

    Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-05-25 16:26:05 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:13:05 GMT
    (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...
    Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.More >>
    Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.More >>

  • Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter

    Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter

    Friday, May 25 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-25 14:02:41 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:12:58 GMT
    Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.More >>
    Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.More >>

  • The Latest: Student says science teacher tackled gunman

    The Latest: Student says science teacher tackled gunman

    Friday, May 25 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 14:22:50 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:12:50 GMT
    Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.More >>
    Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly