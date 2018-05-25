The Latest: Police: Stepmom led investigator to child's body - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Police: Stepmom led investigator to child's body

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on a 5-year-old Kansas boy who was reported missing in February (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Police say the stepmother of a 5-year-old boy missing since February led a private investigator to a body that detectives believe is the missing child.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that Emily Glass showed David Mashburn where the remains were hidden, under a bridge on a gravel road in Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita.

Ramsay says Mashburn contacted police. Police retrieved the body and arrested Glass on Thursday.

Ramsay says police believe the body is that of Lucas Hernandez.

Glass is being held on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The stepmother reported Lucas missing Feb. 17, saying she fell asleep after a shower and woke up to find him missing.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police say a decomposed body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is probably a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since February.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that investigators believe the body found a day earlier on a county road about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita, is Lucas Hernandez.

Emily Glass, Lucas' stepmother, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Glass reported Lucas missing Feb. 17, saying she fell asleep after a shower and woke up to find him missing. She has not been charged in his disappearance.

Glass was acquitted in May of a child endangerment charge after authorities say she smoked marijuana before driving with her 1-year-old daughter in the car.

___

7 a.m.

The stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy whom she reported missing in February was jailed hours after a body was found nearby.

Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was booked into jail Thursday evening on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The body was found under a bridge on a gravel road in Harvey County. Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett says Glass had been in the area hours earlier. Authorities have not released any information on the remains.

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. She told police she discovered he was missing after she woke up from a nap.

The boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when his son disappeared.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

