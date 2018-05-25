Bucks player says he tried to stay calm during arrest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bucks player says he tried to stay calm during arrest

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park... (Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...
(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018, police body camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows police officers holding down Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown after using a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot in Mi... (Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018, police body camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows police officers holding down Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown after using a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot in Mi...

MILWAUKEE (AP) - NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

In an interview aired on ABC's "Good Morning America" Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks player says police pinned him down and held his hands behind his back then used a Taser on him outside a Walgreens store Jan. 26.

An officer approached Brown for illegal parking, called for backup and six squads responded.

Brown says he gets mad every time he watches the police body camera video because he was "pretty much defenseless." The video was publicly released Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports three officers have been disciplined in the arrest, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

