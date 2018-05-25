Be smart when it comes to spring allergies and asthma

Many doctors have internet portals to help patients manage their care. But that doesn't mean older folks will use them.More >>
Swimming is a great way to stay in shape while having fun and without stressing your joints.More >>
People with diabetes are the ones who end up harmed by high list prices, high out-of-pocket costs and formulary restrictionsMore >>
We've all "caught" yawning from other people, but why that happens is unclear, according to a psychologist who has researched the behavior.More >>
Lots of things grow in the spring, including your risk of severe allergic reactions and asthma attacks. So people need to take preventive measures and know when to seek medical care, an emergency physician says.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
Nothing spoils a trip faster than getting sick. And a good way to protect yourself is by getting certain vaccinations before you leave home.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.More >>
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
