Five common food and drug interactions

Many foods can interact with drugs by delaying, decreasing, or inhibiting the body’s ability to absorb the medicine. On the other hand, some medicines require food to help the body absorb them better.More >>
The House Committee on Ways and Means moved a bill by Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria that could help to close the $648 million budget gap.More >>
The City of Central has made progress in cleaning out ditches and drains, but some say they haven't done enough.More >>
I’ve had the privilege of visiting many schools – elementary, middle, and high. And I must say, I do not remember a time when I observed a principal respected and love as much as Mr. Lamont Cole at the Community School for Apprenticeship Learning, or C-SAL Middle for short.More >>
A police captain in New Roads is drawing attention after he disregarded a judge’s felony warrant by asking a second judge to issue paperwork that made the case look like a misdemeanor.More >>
