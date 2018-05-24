Research volunteers wanted to drink alcohol for CONSUME study

Researchers at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center are looking for women to volunteer to participate in a study on the health effects associated with alcohol consumption.
The CONSUME research study will evaluate if daily alcohol intake can cause altered health effects even with the benefits of weight loss.
A screening visit at Pennington Biomedical will help determine study eligibility.Participants will be required to consume meals and beverages provided by Pennington Biomedical for 8 weeks.
In addition to meals, participants will be provided alcohol to be consumed daily, if the participant is assigned to alcohol group.
Participation in this research study will last approximately 3 months.
If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here, or call 225-763-3000, or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
NUMBER OF VISITS
PROCEDURES
QUALIFICATIONS
Participants are eligible for compensation of up to $250 for the completion of this study.
